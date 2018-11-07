20,000 Arabs migrate from Judea and Samaria every year

Former Israeli Consul in Washington and Government Press Office head Yoram Ettinger participated in the Investing in a Solution conference held last night in Elkana at the initiative of economist Erez Tzadok.

Ettinger referred to a number of issues on the political and economic level, reviewed economic successes of Americans in Israel and Judea/Samaria, and stated "the American aid money to Israel is a profitable investment in every way that generates 600-700% profits for the Americans."

Within the demographic review Ettinger rejected reports of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics regarding population registry and immigration, noting the PA is trying to conceal the fact that 20,000 Arabs emigrate from Judea and Samaria every year.

He explained how the PA inflated the number of Arabs in Judea and Samaria from 1.8 to 3 million, and expressed disappointment at the lack of effort by Israeli officials to reveal the truth about immigration figures.

At the conference center, economist Erez Tzadok, who is running for a place on the Jewish Home Party list, presented a unique political plan that he formulated to achieve a political solution vis-à-vis the Arabs of Judea and Samaria, in which he presented his positions on stopping Arab incitement, on Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and on strengthening the economy.

A key part of Erez's program was recently presented to American congressmen and received positive reactions in Congress, and even was referenced by US Secretary of State Rex Tilerson.

"Already a year-and-a-half Trump's in the White House and we're waiting for his political plan instead of taking the opportunity to create a different reality." Said Zadok.