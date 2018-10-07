

IDF stops boat seeking to break Gaza blockade Boat with 8 people on board intercepted attempting to breach naval blockade of the Gaza Strip. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 Gazan fishermen challenge naval blockade in boats (archive) The Israeli Navy on Tuesday apprehended a Gazan boat with approximately eight people on board that attempted to breach the legal naval blockade. The apprehension took place without incident.



After the boat and the Gazans on board are searched, the boat will be towed to the Israeli Navy base in Ashdod.



The IDF assigned medical personnel to treat those on board who requirws medical assistance.



This is the second time in the past two months that the Hamas terror organization has attempted to violate the legal naval blockade and has paid Gazan civilians to participate.



The IDF stated that the naval blockade is a "necessary and legal security measure that has been recognized repeatedly by the world and the UN as important to the security of the State of Israel and its maritime borders that protect Israeli civilians in the face of terror and smuggling of weapons."



"The IDF will continue to enforce it and defend the maritime borders of Israel and its civilians."













top