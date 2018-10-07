Overnight: Shooting attack in Beit El

Shooting attack took place in the town of Beit El overnight Monday. No injuries. IDF soldiers arrest four terror suspects.

A shooting attack took place in the town of Beit El in the Binyamin region overnight Monday. No injuries were reported.

Several bullet casings were found at the scene. Troops are searching the area.

Meanwhile, IDF soldiers operating in Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria detained overnight Tuesday four wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, popular terror and violent disturbances against civilians and security forces.

The suspects were taken for questioning.

As well, during a search for weapons in the PA city of Qalqiliya, IDF troops seized an M16 assault rifle, which was transferred to security agencies.

As part of the campaign against funds used for terrorism, an IDF search of the PA village of Kifl Harath resulted in the seizure of thousands of shekels of terror money.