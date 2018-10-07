Islamic Jihad threatens Israel

Islamic Jihad says it does not intend to remain silent following Israel's decision to close Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza.

The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, Hamas' main ally in Gaza, on Monday blasted the Israeli government's decision to close the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza, saying it was tantamount to "a declaration of war against the Palestinians."

An official statement by the Islamic Jihad said that "in view of the aggressive policy, we see the declaration of the Israeli terror government and its army as a declaration of war against the Palestinians. We will not remain helpless and respond."

The group also pointed an accusing finger at the international community, saying, "The entire world bears responsibility for its silence and its inability to curb the terror policy adopted by the occupation, its government and its army against our people."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman earlier on Monday accepted the suggestion of IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot to close the Kerem Shalom crossing between Gaza and Israel.

The closure will not apply to humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, approved on an individual basis by Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Kamil Abu-Rukun.

The decision was made in response to continued arson terror perpetrated by Gazan terrorists using incendiary kites and balloons sent from Gaza into Israeli territory, as well as other attempts at terror attacks.

In addition to the closure of Kerem Shalom, the decision was made not to allow the expansion of the fishing zone around Gaza to continue throughout the duration of the season. The fishing zone is usually six naval miles wide, but was temporarily expanded to nine naval miles three months ago.