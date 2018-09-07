Al Quds TV declared a terror organization

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman signed an order Mondaydeclaring Al-Quds TV, which is affiliated with Hamas and operates out of Lebanon Lebanon, as a terrorist organization.

The decision was made at the recommendation of the Shin Bet and the National Counterterrorism Bureau of the Defense Ministry.

"According to reliable, current, reliable and cross-border intelligence, the Al-Quds channel is a propaganda arm of Hamas and constitutes a central platform for disseminating the messages of the terrorist organization in its broadcasts," the defense minister's office said.