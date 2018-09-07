Swastikas discovered in Connecticut town

Swastikas discovered carved into picnic tables in town of Ridgefield, which has experienced similar incidents in the past.

Swastikas were discovered carved into picnic tables in the Connecticut town of Ridgefield, JTA reported on Sunday.

The swastikas were discovered last month, according to local reports.

This is not the first time that swastikas have been found in Ridgefield.

In January, five swastikas were found drawn outside the Masonic Lodge and Aldrich Museum. Swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti also have been a recurring problem at Ridgefield High School, where a swastika and racist and anti-Semitic graffiti were found in March of 2017.

Ridgefield is a bedroom community near the city of Danbury and about an hour from New York City.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for incidents of swastika graffiti around Ridgefield, according to JTA.

In December, town officials held a forum on hate and bias in December with officials from the ADL.

In May, the campaign yard sign of Lawrence Cohen, a Jewish candidate for Congress from central Ohio, was defaced with a swastika.

The swastika was discovered on May 6, two days before the state primary.

Also in May, 14 male students at a Boston-area high school were accused of spraying a swastika on the school building.

The vandals also allegedly shattered the glass of vending machines, display cases and of the fire extinguishers.