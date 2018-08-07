Terrorist captured following bomb attack in Samaria

IDF forces nab terrorist after bomb hurled at Jewish man at bus stop in Samaria.

Israeli security forces captured an Arab terrorist suspected in a bomb attack in Samaria Sunday afternoon.

IDF forces nabbed the suspect Sunday evening in the Shechem [Nablus] area of Samaria, after the suspect hurled an explosive device at an Israeli man at a bus stop near Jit Junction in Samaria Sunday afternoon.

According to an IDF spokesperson, security personnel located and apprehended the terrorist along with his vehicle. IDF soldiers found additional bombs in the terrorist’s car, the spokesperson said.

“IDF troops apprehended an individual suspected of hurling the explosive device near the Jit Junction, west of Nablus, this afternoon,” the spokesperson said. “Two additional explosive devices were located in his vehicle.”

“IDF troops began conducting checks and searched the area immediately after the incident. Following the searches, the troops apprehended the suspected terrorist. IDF troops will continue to operate in order to ensure the safety of the residents in the region.”

No injuries were reported in the initial attack Sunday afternoon.

Army sappers were called to the scene to defuse the bomb.