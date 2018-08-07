'Regulation Law 2' launched

Following the discussion held by the Interior Committee on the non-establishment of the committee for the authorization of young communities in Judea and Samaria, Land of Israel Lobby heads MKs Yoav Kish (Likud) and MK Betzalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) are presenting a new, additional “Regulation Law.”



The new bill is being promoted as the decision by the Cabinet to authorize the status of neighborhoods and communities established in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley over the past 20 years has been delayed for more than a year and the task force charged with making the authorizations is not manned, operated or budgeted.

The new bill is intended to prevent unnecessary suffering and discrimination against the residents of the communities as a result of the government's foot-dragging and drawing out of the authorization process, after it has already been decided in principle to authorize these communities and neighborhoods. According to the bill, the neighborhoods and communities in need of authorization will be authorized according to prior instructions. In addition, during the period of authorization, the residents living in these places will be entitled to all the municipal benefits to which every citizen is entitled, including connection to water and electricity infrastructures.

The bill further stipulates that all enforcement procedures and administrative orders will be suspended, and any action carried out by the enforcement unit in the Civil Administration will require a direct order from the prime minister or the defense minister and submission to the Cabinet for approval. In addition, it is proposed that during the authorization period, in order for the residents of the area to be able to build their homes or to purchase an existing house, the minister of finance will be entitled to guarantee loans granted to finance the purchase of a residential apartment.



According to the initiators of the bill, heads of the Land of Israel lobby, the law is intended to prevent unnecessary harm to the residents of the neighborhoods and communities designated for authorization.

According to them, as the authorization task force does its work, there is a need to anchor the communities’ special status in legislation, thereby enabling the residents to enjoy full normal life and municipal services as any other Israeli citizen, and to prevent unnecessary demolitions and evictions.