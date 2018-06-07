IDF retaliates after Syrian shell lands in buffer zone

The IDF on Friday confirmed an retaliatory attack on a Syrian target after a shell fell near Israel's security fence.

"A short while ago, the IDF targeted a Syrian post from which a shell was identified as having been launched from and as having fallen in the buffer zone, east of the security fence and adjacent to it," an IDF statement read.

"The launch was part of the internal fighting between the regime and the rebels in Syria."

The statement also emphasized Israel's commitment not to involve itself in Syria's civil war.



"The IDF is not involved in the internal fighting in Syria, however, it will continue to implement the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement that includes maintaining the buffer zone," the statement said.