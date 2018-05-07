Police discover weapons in Jerusalem-area spot check

Police search reveals M-16 and a Carl Gustav weapon in Shuafat vehicle; suspects to appear in court today.

Police units and border police carried out operations in the area of Shuafat near Jerusalem.

During a spot check in the area units stopped a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was searched and units seized an M-16 and a Carl Gustav weapon.

The suspects in the vehicle, 3 altogether, were arrested at the scene. They attempted to avoid officer's questions, however a quick search of the vehicle revealed the weapons.

The suspects will appear before court today in Jerusalem. They are from the Shuafat area.

Police operations will continue in order to prevent illegal incidents from taking place and endangering the public.