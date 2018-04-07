Fmr. Canada Justice Minister addresses Knesset cmtte on KIAs

Prof Irwin Cotler: 'For four years there have been continual, standing violations of international humanitarian law.'

The Knesset Lobby for Returning the Soldiers Home, led by MK Shuli Mualem Refaeli (Jewish Home) and former Defense Minister Amir Peretz (ZIonist Union) held a special meeting on the subject of international activities to return Israeli KIAs and implementing cabinet decisions to toughen conditions for Hamas operatives in the prisons.

The meeting was attended by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and addressed by former Canadian Justice Minister Prof. Irwin Cotler, along with Knesset Members and the Goldin and Shaul families.