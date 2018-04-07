Lev HaOlam sends thousands of packages to citizens in over 43 countries with finest products from Judea and Samaria.

The Lev HaOlam Organization send thousands of packages this week to citizens in over 43 countries around the world, containing products from local businesses in Judea and Samaria such as wine from Gush Etzion, tehina from Mishor Adumim, tomatoes from Havat Tekoa, dates, natural tooth paste, and more.

As part of its fight against BDS groups, Lev HaOlam sends such packages every month. In addition, Lev HaOlam organizes tours of Judea and Samaria for groups of visitors from abroad, sends speakers to give lectures abroad, and organizes rallies in support of Israel.

Lev HaOlam Organization founder Attorney Nati Rom said, “We're pleased to once again be sending some of the finest products from Judea and Samaria to citizens around the world who want to support the economy of Judea and Samaria.

"This region is the heartland of Israel and the source of the connection of the Jewish people to the land of Israel. We will continue to strengthen the economy of the Jewish pioneers living in Judea and Samaria. The level of support for Judea and Samaria continues to grow around the world as every month more citizens from abroad join this important project and are pleased to receive such wonderful products.”