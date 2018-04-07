'America has no better friend than Israel,' says Netanyahu. 'Israelis are grateful for American independence.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu praised President Donald Trump and touted the close relations between Israel and the United States at a special Fourth of July celebration.

The event was held in a hall just outside of Ben Gurion Airport in Lod Tuesday night on the eve of America’s 242nd Independence Day.

United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and his wife Tammy hosted the event, which was attended by the prime minister and his wife, Sara Netanyahu.

In his address during the celebration, Prime Minister Netanyahu said that recent events highlighted the importance of America’s independence, and its role as leader of the free world. Netanyahu praised the US – and President Trump – for the recent embassy move, and the decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, better known as the Iran nuclear deal.

"It's a wonderful celebration - the 4th of July – anytime,” said Netanyahu. “But this year it is special. One year: President Trump moved the embassy after he declared Jerusalem Israel's capital. In the UN, a powerful defense of Israel, day in, day out. And you remember that Iran nuclear deal? Remember that? President Trump decided to leave this bad deal, and he did the greatest thing for the security of the world, and for the security of Israel."

The Prime Minister then chided European leaders over their continued support for the JCPOA, as well as efforts to strengthen the arrangement in the face of American opposition and renewed sanctions on Iran.

"This week there's going to be a meeting... in Europe. There's a meeting this week of the P-4 without the United States. They're going to discuss how to go around the decision President Donald Trump and the United States made to leave this deal which is funding Iran's terrorism and its aggression with billions of dollars.

"Stop appeasing Iran. This is what President Trump has said. But he's gone well beyond saying it. It is what he's doing. We in Israel can appreciate this. We're grateful for America's independence. We're grateful for America's strength. We're grateful for America's alliance with Israel.

"We have relations with 160 countries, and some of these are terrific friends. But there is no friendship like the friendship between Israel and the United States of America. America has no greater friend than Israel, Israel has no greater friend than America."