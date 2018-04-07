New York: Muslim police officer punches Jew in the face

Muslim NYPD officer drives drunk, then punches man in the face.

A drunk off-duty Muslim police officer slammed into a parked car before escaping the scene and punching a haredi Jew, the NY Post reported.

The officer, 28-year-old Tanvir Ahmad, is an NYPD officer from District 67. He was arrested on Monday and charged for driving under the influence of alcohol, assault, refusing a breath test, and leaving the scene of an accident, the site said.

According to NYPD, a driver watching Ahmad's drunk driving parked his car and ordered Ahmad to exit his vehicle, before realizing that Ahmad was a police officer.

Upon exiting his vehicle, Ahmad punched the driver in the face before escaping the scene.

He was arrested half a mile down the road, the NY Post noted.