'Extreme left ignores victims of terrorism'

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu) held a protest Monday during the "Children under Occupation" conference held by the factions of the Zionist Union, Meretz and Joint List Knesset factions.

Forer aloud the names of the Israeli children murdered in recent years in terrorist attacks. When he left the hall, he turned to the conference organizers and said that they should be ashamed of their actions.

"How can you convene a meeting, without mentioning the poor children who were murdered just because they are Israelis? Shame on the organizers who serve the terrorists instead of the Israeli public," Forer said.

The conference provoked outrage even before it took place. The extreme leftist organizations such as B'Tselem and Breaking the Silence were invited to the conference, as were Arab children from eastern Jerusalem.

Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid said that "the Zionist Union has lost it. They joined the coalition and invited Breaking the Silence, B'Tselem and all BDS supporters to the Knesset to convene the "Children under Occupation" conference."

Lapid called the conference a "gift to Israel's enemies."

Following Lapid's harsh criticism, the Knesset members from the Yesh Atid party were barred from attending the event.

The participants discussed the implications of the "Israeli occupation" on minors in Judea and Samaria, as well as alleged human rights violations, discriminatory laws, detention of minors and incarceration, restrictions on movement, lack of electricity and water, lack of education and social services.

MK Ayman Odeh, chairman of the Joint List, said at the event that "the children living under the occupied territories suffer from restrictions on movement, arrests, daily interaction with a foreign army, lack of water and electricity, and Israel has the full responsibility to redress the injustice. A choir is beginning to incite and squeal without recognition as soon as you hear the word "occupation," but even if they silence everyone, the occupation will not disappear. What bothers the right-wingers is the Arab-Jewish struggle."

MK Knesia Svetlova of the Zionist Union said: "There is no BDS here and there are not those who hate Israel here. There are only people here who care, people who look after our future and are looking for solutions to our complicated situation. Netanyahu's false narrative wants to show the world that everything is fine. But everything is not right. What should be done with the fact that the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank are here and they are not going to go? We have to deal with this and not run away from responsibility, because escaping responsibility turns our children into occupiers. "

MK Michal Rozin of Meretz said that "on the right there are those who are prepared to sentence the death of an eight-year-old child, but refuse to talk even about the significance of this decision. Even if this is a difficult discussion, it is our duty to uphold it. The role of the Knesset is to represent democracy, and our role as MKs is to represent the positions of our constituents. Children are the main victims of the ongoing conflict, and the responsibility for the current situation is first and foremost that of Netanyahu and his government, who are doing everything they can to manage the conflict and not bring about any solution.Meanwhile, the main victims are the children of the Gaza envelope and the children of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza. "