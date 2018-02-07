'Israel is going to be digging many more tunnels'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) on Monday attended the dedication ceremony for the new Ra'anana West and Ra'anana South railway stations.

Prior to the ceremony, they traveled by train from Ra'anana West to Ra'anana South.

Speaking at the ceremony, Netanyahu said, "We just traveled from one side of Ra'anana to the other and we saw the gleaming towers and the high-tech. You see the progress and the prosperity of the [industrial] parks. You see Israel innovating and you see the future, you really see the future."

"Regarding tunnels, we are both building and destroying. We are destroying the terrorist tunnels of those people who are not investing like us in a better life for their people but only in how to attack us.

"In contrastת we are building these tunnels here which shorten distances.

"I just told Yisrael [Katz] that with the great link that we are making – north to south, south to center, center to center – we are here joining everything together and opening all these possibilities.

"In the end, within the cities, even though there has been an effort to do very important work with elevated trains, underground trains, express highways and express lanes, in the end we will need to dig many tunnels with new technology."