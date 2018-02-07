BDS activist denied entry to Israel

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri on Sunday prevented an American Jewish BDS activist from entering Israel, at the recommendation of Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan.

The activist, Ariel Elyse Gold, is a recognized anti-Israel activist belonging to the Codepink organization.

Gold arrived Israel a few months ago as a tourist, and during her stay it became known that she is a well-known activist who was leading boycotts against Israel.

Upon her departure from Israel, she was provided with a letter explaining to her that future entry to Israel would be permitted only subject to the arrangement of her arrival in advance.

Gold recently made the claim that she will be arriving to Israel to study Judaism at the Hebrew University. Upon her arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday evening, she was questioned and eventually, when Erdan’s recommendation that she be denied entry was transferred to authorities, Deri decided to cancel her study visa, preventing her from entering Israel in accordance with his authority under the law.

"I am again using my authority to prevent the entry into Israel of a woman who came to act against Israel and call for its boycott," Deri said. "This is a Jewish woman who tried to abuse this fact. Even more serious is the fact that the woman was warned and yet tried to enter the country anyway. Those boycott activists must understand that the rules of the game have changed. We will no longer permit those who harm the state and its residents to enter the country.”

Added Minister Erdan, "The policy I have set is clear: Anyone who acts consistently to boycott Israel will not enter here. The rules have changed, and the State of Israel will not restrain itself against those who try to harm it."

Israel has several times in recent months refused entry to BDS activists who attempted to enter the country.

Earlier this year, Israel’s government approved a plan which will set aside $72 million to fighting the campaign to boycott it.

The plan, which would entail the largest monetary investment yet by Israel specifically toward combating the BDS campaign, calls for setting up a not-for-profit organization whose board will be made up of government officials and donors from abroad, the report said.