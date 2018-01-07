Still in the NBA: Omri Casspi moves to Memphis

Omri Casspi, the first Israeli to have reached the world’s premier basketball league, the NBA, has agreed to sign a one-season deal with Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN reports.



According to the report, the weak team that scored only 22 victories in the past season will be the next team for which Casspi will play under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who served as assistant coach for Houston during the season that Casspi played for the team.



The last season was supposed to have been one of the most interesting in Casspi's career, having signed with the league champion, Golden State. Despite some good games and especially due to a bothersome injury, he was released from the team just before the start of the playoff games.

In Memphis, money is reportedly playing a much more significant role. The two most significant stars of the Grizzlies are center Marc Gasol and guard Mike Conley Jr. Two well-known players from his time in Sacramento are Ben McLemore and Tyreke Evans, who currently play on Memphis.