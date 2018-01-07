30 million shekels to improve reception in Judea and Samaria

Communications Minister visits Beitar Illit, says he allocated 30 million shekels to improve cellular reception in Judea and Samaria.

Communications Minister Ayoob Kara (Likud) visited Beitar Illit prior to the weekend as the guest of Mayor Meir Rubinstein.

During the visit, the mayor told Kara about the problems of cellular reception in the city and the roads leading to it, such as the Tunnel Road and Route 375.

Minister Kara announced that he had allocated 30 million shekels to improve cellular reception throughout Judea and Samaria, and promised that the project would try to give special emphasis to solving the problems in Beitar Illit.

The Mayor also said that the distribution of mail will soon be changed from a format of distribution centers to the format of personal delivery toe the mailboxes of residents' homes.

The Israel Postal Company said the actual implementation will begin in a few months due to the need for a complex organization ahead of the implementation of the decision to change the mail distribution system in the city.