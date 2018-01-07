Zandberg urges Lapid: Topple the government

MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) on Saturday sent a letter to Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid, in which she called on him to topple the government over the draft law and not to give it a lifeline.

"If, heaven forbid, we dare to save the coalition from itself this time, we will not be able to explain this to the public that voted for us. We have a responsibility," Zandberg wrote.

"A responsible opposition sends an irresponsible government home, at any cost. If we are a real alternative and an opposition that does its job, we will succeed. If our bloc is more solid and united, we will replace them,” she continued.

“Unfortunately, we saved this coalition once too many times. Two days ago, Israel was supposed to go to elections. Not long ago, the coalition was already on the brink of dissolution and was saved by the help of opposition members.”

“The punishment we received for this is the continuation of the term of inciting ministers who enjoy causing rifts in Israel, the promotion of the Nationality Law, financial benefits to the Prime Minister, the Camera Law that seems to have forgotten what year we live in, and you know that this list goes on,” she wrote.

"This time they are begging for their lives that we save them from themselves, that you and your party save them. Do not give them this lifeline, they never deserved it," concluded Zandberg.

Lapid recently indicated that Yesh Atid would support the new version of the draft bill being proposed by the coalition, provided it remain in its present form.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced last Sunday that the new draft law, aimed at settling the status of yeshiva students and their deferments from army service, will be brought to the Knesset for a vote this week.