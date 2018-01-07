Palestinian Authority determined to foil peace plan

Leaders of PA campaign to foil Pres. Trump's peace plan say propaganda has seen 'great success' internationally and on social media.

Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Rami Hamdallah said PA Arabs will not negotiate their rights and basic principles, and support PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas' stance, which adheres to their "original national" principles.

At the same time, the organizers of the National Campaign to Foil the Deal of the Century announced an expansion of their propaganda activities, which focus on opposition to US President Donald Trump's proposed peace deal.

The campaign's organizers also said that the first step in their propaganda activities saw great success both locally and internationally, as well as on social media. According to them, it is obvious that "all of the nations tend to [support] our nation's rights."

The PA opposition to Trump's plan focuses on the fact that Jerusalem and the issue of PA "refugees" are no longer on the table. It also takes issue with the fact that the plan sees solving Gaza's problems as a humanitarian issue.

Abbas has refused to consider the Trump administration an honest broker for peace negotiations with Israel since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last December.

Earlier this month, Palestine Liberation Organization officials claimed to have foiled Trump's peace plan. PA officials have repeatedly rejected the Trump administration’s peace proposal, claiming it has been coordinated with Israel.