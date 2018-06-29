Nasrallah: 'Big victory' coming in south Syria

Hezbollah leader says “very big victory” coming in south Syria, amid reports of a ceasefire in the area.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that a “very big victory” was coming in south Syria, where an offensive by the Syrian has made rapid gains against insurgents, Reuters reported.

Nasrallah would not elaborate but did say in a televised speech that Hezbollah was establishing a mechanism to return “the biggest possible number” of Syrians refugees who want to go home safely and voluntarily.

“We are ready to help ... and we will continue helping until this matter is settled politically and officially between the Lebanese and Syrian governments,” he added.

In the next few months, Hezbollah will directly collect requests for returns from refugees, deliver them to Syrian authorities, and coordinate with General Security, he said, according to Reuters.

Hezbollah is a vital ally of the Assad regime in Syria, having sent its terrorists to fight alongside Syrian troops and sustaining heavy losses along the way.

Following Nazrallah’s speech, a Jordanian official source said there were confirmed reports of a ceasefire in southern Syria that would lead to "reconciliation" between the opposition and government forces, reported Haaretz.

The source did not elaborate further on the reports of an agreement in the territory where Syrian government forces have been waging an offensive to regain rebel-held territory since last week.

Roughly 120,000 Syrian civilians have been displaced following a military operation by the Assad regime in the Daraa region of southern Syria, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday. Roughly half of those refugees are said to be making their way towards the Golan Heights, while the remaining 60,000 have clustered along the Jordanian border.

Jordan, which accepted hundreds of thousands of refugees prior to 2014, has maintained a closed border with Syria for the past four years. On Tuesday, the Jordanian government said it would maintain the closed-border policy, and would not accept more refugees.

By Thursday night, thousands of Syrian civilians had reached the Syrian-held portions of the eastern Golan, and were setting up makeshift refugee camps along the Israeli border.

While a senior Israeli official said Thursday evening that Israel would not accept Syrian refugees, the IDF did provide large quantities of food, medicine, and clothing to the refugees in a transfer overnight, an IDF spokesperson said Friday.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)