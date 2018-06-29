What brought baseball legend Darryl Strawberry to Israel?

Former Major League Baseball star and four-time World Series champion Darryl Strawberry was spotted in Israel this week, touring the country with his wife Tracy.

The former New York Mets right fielder, who later played for the Dodgers, Giants, and Yankees, is currently in Israel, leading an Evangelical group on a tour of Christian holy sites.

Strawberry, 56, retired from major league baseball in 1999, and was later inducted into the New York Mets hall of fame.

After his retirement from sports and struggles with alcohol and substance abuse, Strawberry became a born-again Christian, and later became an Evangelical preacher, founding Strawberry Ministries with his wife, Tracy.

This week, Strawberry and his wife led members of the Strawberry Ministries in a trip to Israel.

The former baseball star shared snippets from the visit via social media, including video of himself and other visitors dancing the hora in the Galilee in northern Israel.

Strawberry also snapped pictures of himself wearing a kippa and a t-shirt with an Israeli flag.

“We Made It Into Jerusalem The Holy Holy Land- Life Will Never Be The Same For Us After This Amazing Time In Israel,” Strawberry wrote in an Instagram message, next to a photograph of Strawberry and his wife in Jerusalem.

In 2011, Strawberry’s son, Darryl Eugene Strawberry, was signed to play basketball for Israel’s Hapoel Migdal Jerusalem during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.