The terror borders - A stranger will not understand this The world is mistakenly comparing American and Israel illegal border crossings. Contact Editor Jay Shapiro,

Yonatan Sindel/Flash 90 Riot on the Gaza border Jay Shapiro thinks that the world is mistakenly comparing American and Israel illegal border crossings. They should know that people sneak across the American border in order to try to better their lives. Palestinians sneak across the Israeli border to kill Jews and cause damage.



