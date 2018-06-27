Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Wednesday to Poland's decision to amend its controversial Holocaust Law to remove criminal penalties and jail sentences from the law.

"I am pleased that the Polish government, the parliament, the Senate and the President of Poland have decided to completely abolish the clauses of the law that have stirred up a storm in Israel and abroad," Netanyahu said.

He added that " ties with Poland are important to us and are based on trust, and I met with the Polish prime minister several times and together we set up a task force that reached an agreed-upon formula."

"It is clear to everyone that the Holocaust was an unprecedented crime committed by Germany, and the Polish government understood the significance of the Holocaust as a terrible chapter in the history of the Jewish people," Netanyahu said.

He concluded, "We stood guard over the truth and fulfilled our duty to ensure the historical truth about the Holocaust."

Just minutes before Netanyahu spoke, the Polish president signed a change in the "Holocaust Law" which provides prison sentences for those who mention Poland's share in the Holocaust of European Jewry or its cooperation with the Nazis.

According to the new wording, no one will be sentenced to imprisonment for such claims.

Easrlier, the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem called the intention to amend the law was a “step in the right direction.”