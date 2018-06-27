Rockets fired towards Gaza Belt

Series of sirens heard in Gaza Belt region. IDF says 9 rockets fired, one of them intercepted by Iron Dome.

A series of sirens were activated overnight Tuesday in the regional councils Hof Ashkelon, Sha’ar Hanegev and Eshkol in southern Israel.

The IDF said nine rockets were identified as having been launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted one of them.

There were no reports of physical injuries or damages.

Earlier, Palestinian Arab media reported that the Israeli Air Force carried out an attack in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

According to the reports, the attack caused an explosion inside a vehicle. The IDF is not commenting on the reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, an IDF aircraft targeted a vehicle used by a group of Palestinian Arabs to launch arson balloons from the northern Gaza Strip into Israel.

Five different fires raged in the southern region of Israel on Tuesday, caused by arson terror launched by Gaza terrorists.

Three of the fires were in the Beeri forest, while the two others were in the Kissufim forest. Extensive damage was reportedly caused to the forest regions.