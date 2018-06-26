Cultural terrorism on the Temple Mount

Eve Harrow speaks with archaeologist Dr. Gabi Barkay about this incredibly sensitive and sacred site that Muslims desecrated.

Taking advantage of special access afforded them by the Israeli authorities for worship of the Ramadan holiday, Muslims on the Temple Mount desecrated and stole protected archaeological remains last week.

Eve Harrow speaks with pre-eminent archaeologist Dr. Gabi Barkay about this incredibly sensitive and sacred site.

He and Tzachi Dvira, who brought the latest travesty to the media’s attention, co-direct the Temple Mount Sifting Project to salvage remains of a massive illegal dumping nearly 20 years ago.

Why does this unconscionable behavior continue, and how is it relevant to those of us who respect all history and civilizations?