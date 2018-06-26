Netanyahu: Character assassination against me and my family

Netanyahu blasts media outlets after TV report about one of the investigations involving he and his wife.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday blasted media outlets for publishing details regarding the investigations involving he and his wife Sarah.

"Channel 2 News airs false gossip every night and carries out character assassination on me and my family. Bolshevik propaganda that is full of stories from years past that never happened," Netanyahu said.

"For years they hid the wasting of billions by prime ministers and presidents from the left, yet when it comes to me they are conducting a campaign of character assassination over ice cream, take away trays, and false gossip," he continued.

"This demonization is done on a regular basis to the right, to the religious, to the traditional - to anything that is not what they are. It is clear why the public does not buy their nonsense!” said Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's remarks were made following a TV report claiming that the Prime Minister was charged $6,000 for use of the mini-bar at the hotel in which he stayed in Moscow in 2010. The details were revealed in a recording that state witness Nir Hefetz played for police.

Hefetz became a state witness in the Case 4000 investigation, which centers on allegations that Netanyahu sought a deal with Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder of telecoms group Bezeq, which would have seen Netanyahu receive good press on Elovitch's Walla! news website in exchange for business concessions.