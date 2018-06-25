Prince William lands in Israel

For the first time, a British royal arrived on an official visit to Israel: Prince William landed at Ben-Gurion Airport Monday night and was greeted by an official Israeli delegation.

Tomorrow he will begin his visit with a short tour of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, where he will meet two Holocaust survivors who arrived in Britain in a so-called Kindertransport.

From there the prince will continue to meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem. From there William will continue to meet with President Reuven Rivlin.

He will then travel to Jaffa and participate in a soccer match between Jewish and Arab children at the Peres Center for Peace. In the evening, a reception will be held in his honor at the home of the British ambassador in Ramat Gan.





Loading....



