Netanyahu to attend World Cup final?

Sources close to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu say he is considering attending the final of the World Cup finals in Moscow next month.

According to a source close to Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a personal invitation to the prime minister to attend the event.

However, the Prime Minister's Office has yet to respond to the invitation, but expressed appreciation for the gesture.

It should be noted that the prime minister's attendance of the final match will be conditioned on a personal meeting with President Putin, a matter still being examined by the Russian side.

Netanyahu is not the only leader invited by the Russian president, who wants to bring a series of leaders from all over the world to glorify the event taking place in his country. The person who has already confirmed his arrival in the prestigious game is Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who has also been invited.