Netanyahu calls Prince William's visit 'historic'

PM mentions Prince William at Likud meeting in Knesset, first official visit of British royal family representative in Israel.

Prime Minister and Likud Chairman Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the visit of Prince William to Israel.

"Today we will receive the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, for the first historic visit to Israel by a representative of the British royal family," Netanyahu said.

"I must say that is not exactly true because there is a representative here, and this is his great-grandmother, Princess Alice, one of the Righteous Among the Nations who saved Jews in Greece during the Second World War and asked to be buried here in Jerusalem.

"We, of course, welcome the Prince; my wife and I would invite all of you, but the space is a bit narrow in the Prime Minister's residence, so we'll wish him well on your behalf and on behalf of all the citizens of Israel - welcome!"

Families of terror victims tried to enter the Likud meeting and protest suspension of the Offsetting Law by Coalition Chairman MK Dudi Amsalem, but were blocked by security guards.