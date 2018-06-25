'Legal advisers have an agenda'

Jewish Home MK Bezalel Smotrich on Monday spoke at a meeting of the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, expressing support for the "Appellants Law."

The "Appellants Law" was initiated by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home), and would change the legal counsel selection process from a tender procedure currently used to a search committee procedure in which the minister in charge of a given ministry has greater influence over the identity of the appointed legal adviser.

"The attempts to claim that people don't come with their own package and perspective on democracy and legislation, and claiming that this doesn't influence them, is just a way to fake innocence," Smotrich said.

He also noted that the conflict's root was exposed during a discussion regarding the accepted political agenda within the justice system.

"Law is not a machine, there are different legitimate stances within the legal arena," he said. "Within this arena, there is room for the agenda which the legal official comes from. It's not by accident that within this room, the left supports the status quo, while within the legal guild and on the right there is a push for change. It's a fact."

"When choosing between legitimate legal stances, there will definitely be some of us who share the place where the person is coming from - whether social or ideological - and therefore, legal advisers bring their own legal agenda with them, not in the simplistic sense of right or left but in their entire world view."