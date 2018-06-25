Report: Israel hits targets in Sinai

Arab media outlet claims Israeli forces carried out strikes in Sinai, targeting terror groups operating in the area.

Israeli forces carried out strikes in the Egyptian-ruled Sinai Peninsula recently, targeting terrorist positions in northern Sinai, witnesses claimed.

According to a report carried by the London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed media outlet Monday morning, Israeli aircraft hit terrorist targets inside Egyptian territory in the northern Sinai Peninsula, not far from the border with the Gaza Strip. The targets were located just outside of the cities of Rafah and Sheikh Zuweid.

The strikes reportedly were carried out with the approval of the Egyptian military.

The Al-Araby Al-Jadeed cited eyewitnesses who say unmanned aircraft carried out the attacks, hitting vehicles used by terror cells in the peninsula, as well as underground infrastructure and terror tunnels.

No confirmation of the report was made by either Egyptian or Israeli officials.

Earlier this year, The New York Times cited US and British sources which claimed that Israel had hit terrorist targets in the Sinai Peninsula more than 100 times over the past two years.

The attacks were reportedly carried out at the behest of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in order to aid his country’s efforts to drive out ISIS terrorists from the northern Sinai.