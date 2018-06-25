New York public schools to offer kosher lunches

New York rep hails decision: 'Different dietary options' ensure 'no one goes hungry.'

New York City will begin a $1 million pilot program to provide kosher and halal school lunches to students in all New York City schools.

Currently, approximately 38% of the NYC's 1.1 million public school students are either Jewish or Muslim.

The bill was presented by Queens Assemblyman David Weprin.

US Rep. Grace Meng (D-Queens, N.Y.) said, "I have long called for halal and kosher meals to be made available in New York City schools, and I’ve made similar calls on the federal level as well. … I’m pleased that Jewish and Muslim students will finally have lunch options that adhere to their dietary restrictions."

"Students should feel welcomed at their schools, and including different dietary options is a critical element to ensuring that no one goes hungry."