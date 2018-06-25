Leftist MK: Cancel requirement for premarital classes

'Even if you chose to marry though the Rabbinate, you shouldn't have to attend classes,' MK Michaeli says.

Zionist Union MK Merav Michaeli announced her intention to cancel the requirement for every bride to attend pre-marital classes.

"Are you getting married? Blessings and congratulations," she tweeted. "Even if you chose to marry through the Rabbinate, there's no reason you should have to do 'bridal classes.' [It's] an investigation of your personality, including your sexual history, and guidelines on how to be a good wife according to 18th-century values. Sorry, 18th century. Tomorrow I will hold a meeting about this with the Internal Affairs Committee. We need to put an end to this."

Israeli brides are required to attend bridal classes, discussing the Jewish laws and perspective on marriage. However, most non-religious brides attend a total of one or two classes.

No one is forced to disclose personal information, including sexual history, or to undergo personality tests or interviews of any kind. A bride who does not like the person giving the class can - and often does - find someone else to teach her instead.

In the past, Michaeli, who has never married, has called for children to be raised by the government instead of their parents, claiming - in contrast to decades of research - that the nuclear family is dangerous for children.

Michaeli is currently in a relationship with TV producer Lior Schleien. The two live in separate apartments and have no intention of marrying.