Arab officials: We'll go over Abbas' head

Senior officials in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates expressed interest in a peace deal, even if Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas will not cooperate, Israel Hayom reported.

In meetings with US Middle East Envoy Jason Greenblatt and White House Staff Jared Kushner, the officials said that the moderate Arab states will not prevent the White House from presenting its peace plan, even if Abbas does not agree.

A senior Egyptian official told Israel Hayom that the four countries were in agreement regarding the peace plan, and would not oppose going over Abbas' head.

However, he also emphasized that the countries had all said that they would not aid anything which might harm the Palestinian Authority Arabs' quality of life. They also told the US emissaries that the PA Arabs deserve a state of their own, with "eastern" Jerusalem as its capital.

Earlier this month, Abbas' spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the "deal of the century" cannot succeed as long as the city of Al-Quds (the Arabic name for Jerusalem -ed.) and the issue of the "Palestinian refugees" are not included in it.