Can Israel be World Lacrosse champions? Do you know that World Lacrosse championships take place in Israel?

Ilan Sfira Players of the national Lacrosse team of Israel Two Team Israel players talk ahead of this summer’s World Lacrosse Championships. Captain Jake Silberlicht and defense man Chris Friedman explain why Israel gets to host the 2018 international tournament, which team is the favorite to win and why a sport that began as a contest between Native American Indian tribal warriors is growing in popularity worldwide.













