Gaza terrorists threaten head of Southern Command in video

The Al-Mujahideen Brigades, an Islamic terrorist organization operating in the Gaza Strip, posted a threatening video directed at Major General Herzi Halevi, who recently took up the post of head of the Southern Command, responsible for protecting the State of Israel from the threats emanating from the Gaza Strip.



The video shows armed terrorists of the Al-Mujahideen Brigades observing IDF forces and marking the head of Major-General Herzi Halevi within the crosshairs of a sniper rifle.



Another terrorist in the video takes an intelligence file on IDF commanders and reads the report about Major General Herzi Halevi, which includes pictures of the general and basic information about him.

The video ends with a threatening message in Arabic and broken Hebrew, translated as: "Our patience towards you will not last long."