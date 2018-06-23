Suspected terror attack in Abu Dis

Border Police on Saturday fired at a Palestinian Authority (PA) Arab exited a taxi near a checkpoint and began walking towards its vehicle crossing while carrying a suspicious object.

The PA Arab acted suspiciously, and the officers began to act according to the protocol for arresting a suspicious person. Nothing suspicious was found in the bag.

The suspect, a 30-year-old from Kafr Sa'iri, was lightly injured.

A Border Police spokesperson said, "The Palestinian began to walk towards the checkpoint, despite the fact that it is a checkpoint intended for vehicles only. This aroused the officers' suspicion. In addition, he shouted, 'Allahu Akhbar' at the officers, while continuing to walk towards them."

The officers called to him, and one of them fired in the air. However, after the suspect did not heed their calls, they were forced to shoot at his knees, and police sappers and other forces were called in.

"The officers acted as they are expected to act in such cases," the statement said. "The suspect's behavior and words, and the fact that he approached a vehicle crossing on foot, caused the officers to act professionally and proportional to the incident, according to the protocol for arresting a suspect."

"Anyone who approaches a security checkpoint must follow the officers' instructions, and if he does not do so, he will be considered as one whose intentions are unclear and who is liable to endanger the officers' lives."