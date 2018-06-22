Netanyahu on Krauthammer: "we were like brothers"

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, expressed deep sorrow Friday over the passing of conservative pundit Charles Krauthammer.

"I was profoundly saddened to hear the news of the death of Charles Krauthammer, a noble and extraordinary spirit, who was one of Israel’s greatest friends," tweeted Netanyahu.

He also uploaded a copy of the letter he sent to Krauthammer two weeks ago, when news of his terminal condition became public.

"The news of your illness broke my heart," he had written in the letter. "I am overcome with grief. I am awed by your courage. For over half my lifetime, since I first met you in Washington in 1982, we have been like brothers. We didn't need to meet to understand each other. You understood everything."

The Prime Minister praised Krauthammer as "a proud American and a proud son of the Jewish people," and said – "you harnessed your formidable intellect to defend liberty and the Jewish state. No one has done this with greater clarity, consistency and conviction. Your writings will forever attest to that."

"Drawing on the wellsprings of your immense learning, you have slain the hypocrisy and slanders of the vilifiers of Israel and America with unflappable precision and unmatched erudition." "I will miss you, Charles, as I miss a brother. I shall always remember you as a fearless fighter for truth, the best of the best our people has produced."

The letter ends with the words, "Farewell, my friend. I pray for a miracle."