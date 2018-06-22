Border Police find explosives in Hevron

An apparent firebomb and a pipe bomb were located Friday near the Cave of Patriarchs.

In a search carried out early in the day, a suspicious bottle was found in the yard of an Arab home. Metal wires were connected to the bottle and it gave off a smell that is typical of flammable substances.

The Border Police force immediately closed off the area and called in Border Police sappers who neutralized the explosive by taking it apart and carrying out a controlled explosion. They determined that it was, indeed, an incendiary device that was ready for use.

The Border Police force continued to search the area. In the course of this search, the policemen located a pipe bomb near one of the Border Police positions. That, too, was neutralized by the sappers.