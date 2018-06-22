IDF officer injured near Beit Lechem

An IDF officer was lightly injured on Friday by rock-throwing Arab rioters.

The incident occurred during a violent Arab riot near the Arab village of Dheisheh, located near Beit Lechem (Bethlehem).

An IDF spokesman said the riot included approximately 200 Palestinian Authority Arabs, who began rioting after a terror suspect was arrested. The rioters threw rocks and firebombs, and fired explosives at IDF forces.

The officer was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment, the spokesman said.

Separately, while IDF forces searched the Arab town of Antebba, they found thousands of shekels in terror money. This search was performed as part of a general crackdown on terror funding, an IDF spokesman noted.

In southern Israel, he IDF is preparing for additional riots on the Gaza-Israel border, including for kite and balloon terror.

On Thursday, incendiary kites and balloons sent from Gaza into Israel caused twenty fires.