Hamas-linked cell nabbed following Jerusalem infiltrations

Six suspects arrested following breaches of Jerusalem-area security fence. Bombs, knives found in raid.

Israeli security personnel uncovered a Hamas-linked terror cell operating south of the capital which is believed to be responsible for a series of infiltrations into southern Jerusalem.

According to a statement released by a police spokesperson Thursday afternoon, Border Police officers operating in the vicinity of the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Bethlehem arrested six suspects.

The suspects are believed to have breached the Jerusalem security fence on multiple occasions, primarily in the area of the Har Homa neighborhood on the southern edge of the city.

Some of the suspects have been linked to the Hamas terror organization, and it is believed that their infiltrations were part of Hamas operations in the area, including intelligence gathering efforts.

“A number of times over the last month, damage was caused to the security fence in the area of Har Homa, and over hundred thousand shekels of damage was caused when the security fence was cut,” the spokesperson said.

During a series of raids targeting the six suspects, authorities found a pipe bomb and material for preparing additional explosive devices, as well as a number of knives.

One of the suspects possessed an Israeli identification card.

“Police and Border Police operations continue in order to prevent terrorist threats in Jerusalem and prevent incidents on the security fence,” the police spokesperson said.