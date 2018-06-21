Watch: Jewish wedding in Dnipropetrovsk





In the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, the wedding of Yehiel Piekarsky of Tel Aviv took place yesterday with the daughter of Rabbi Moshe Weber, the Rebbe's emissary in Dnipropetrovsk and the director of the "Kollel Torah" network.

The wedding was held at the Menorah center, the largest Jewish center in Europe, headed by Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky. Many emissaries from all over the world attended the wedding.

The wedding itself is special and exciting because it unites many Jews from all over Ukraine who are generally far from Judaism, and events of this kind bring them closer to their tradition and strengthen them.





