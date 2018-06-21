Order to 50 soldiers: Shave by Sunday

'Beard exemption' for 50 religious soldiers denied, after having been issued without problems for past year-and-a-half. 'What changed?'

Fifty religious fighters in the Home Front Command rescue brigade received an order Thursday morning from the head of the base to shave by Sunday.

The soldiers were drafted a year and a half ago, and every month they had received an exemption to grow a beard signed by commanders, which was in force for 30 days.

In recent days, however, when the soldiers asked to renew the document granting them an exemption from shaving, they were answered negatively and filed an appeal. The appeal was also rejected and as a result, the head of protocol on the base ordered them to arrive shaven to the base on Sunday.

"For a year and a half we renewed the exemption without any problem, what happened today? It looks like someone turned on us intentionally," the soldiers lamented.