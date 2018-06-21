

Israeli vehicle robbed in southern Samaria Robbers overtake vehicle, force driver to stop, break window and pull driver out. Army and police forces searching the area. Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

ISTOCK car robbery Large army and police forces opened a search on Thursday following reports of a robbery of an Israeli car near the community of Neria in western Binyamin.



According to the report received by police, a vehicle carrying the three robbers drove behind an Israeli vehicle on Route 463 in the Binyamin area.



Near the town of Neria, the robbers overtook the vehicle and forced the driver to stop. The robbers then emerged from their vehicle, broke the window of the Israeli vehicle, forcibly pulled the driver out and took her car.



Large military and police forces were summoned to the scene and are now conducting searches to locate the robbers and the stolen vehicle.













