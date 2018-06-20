Trump ends separation of illegal immigrant families

US President signs executive order ending policy of separating children of illegal immigrants from their parents who face prosecution.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the policy of separating the children of illegal immigrants from their parents.

The Trump Administration had come under fire for the policy, which had begun under previous administrations, of taking the children of people who crossed the border illegally to government facilities and reclassifying them as "unaccompanied minors" while their parents faced criminal prosecution.

However, President Trump stated that his "zero tolerance" policy against illegal immigration would continue, as would the prosecution of adults caught crossing the border illegally.

It is unclear how the policy will be implemented.

"We’re going to keep families together but we still have to maintain toughness or our country will be overrun by people, by crime, by all of the things that we don’t stand for and that we don’t want,” Trump stated.

As he signed the order, Trump stated: "I consider it to be a very important executive order. It’s about keeping families together while at the same time being sure that we have a very powerful, very strong border, and border security will be equal if not greater than previously."

“So we’re going to have strong, very strong borders, but we’re going to keep the families together. I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated.”

The administration believes that Congress will codify the new policy into law.