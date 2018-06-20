Bennett proposes world Jewish singles' gathering

Education Minister Naftali Bennett today tweeted a proposal to organize a world Jewish single's gathering in Israel.

"What do you think about this idea." Bennett wrote. "A World Jewish Singles gathering in Israel, let’s say for 4-5 days before Passover. Coming to meet other singles, music & cultural events etc. Please tell me here what you think. I really want to hear."

Twitter responses were predictably diversified, with answers ranging between outright rejection of the idea in favor of what the respondent says the Minister ought to do instead, to enthusiasm and support. Some observers not known for their sympathy to Bennett's general political outlook nevertheless grudgingly approved the idea despite its timing, saying "sure, I'm all for more Jewish babies".