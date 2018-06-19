Navy tests new torpedo system

IDF completes test of new, more advanced torpedo system that is ready for use in all of Israel's submarines.





Loading....





The Navy successfully completed the testing a new advanced torpedo system.

In recent months, the IDF has conducted a series of pre-planned experiments to test the system's fitness. The tests prepared the torpedo for operational use in the Navy and from now on it will be integrated into Israel's entire fleet of submarines.

In the successful experiments, torpedo systems were launched into target ships that simulated an enemy.

The new VI torpedo systems have more accurate attack capabilities and longer ranges compared to previous models.

The IDF says that the full implementation of the system constitutes a significant step in the strengthening of the navy and in maintaining the IDF's superiority in the naval arena.





Loading....



