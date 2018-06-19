Tags:ILTV
Who’s indigenous here?
Professor Nan Greer, University of Redlands, California speaks about truly proving Jewish claims to the Holy Land.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 19/06/18 01:29
Professor Nan Greer, University of Redlands, California
ILTV
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYWho’s indigenous here?
Who’s indigenous here?
Professor Nan Greer, University of Redlands, California speaks about truly proving Jewish claims to the Holy Land.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 19/06/18 01:29
Professor Nan Greer, University of Redlands, California
ILTV
Tags:ILTV
top